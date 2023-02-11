Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Waco, TX
