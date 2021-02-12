 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

