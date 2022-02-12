 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

