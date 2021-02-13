 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

