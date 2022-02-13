Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should re…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 d…
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to…