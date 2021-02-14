It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's…
Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. There is a 56% chanc…
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Saturday'…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. The UV index today is m…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Waco Saturday, with temperatures in…
Waco's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above f…