Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

