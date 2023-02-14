Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The a…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…