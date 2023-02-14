Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.