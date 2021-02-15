It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX
