Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

