Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.