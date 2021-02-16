It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 9 degrees is today's l…
Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Saturday'…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. There is a 56% chanc…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. The UV index today is m…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 7 degrees is today's l…
Waco's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be …
Athletic schedules across Central Texas are in a state of upheaval after Mother Nature tossed a blanket of snow and ice on the region over the…
Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to…