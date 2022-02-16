It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. The forecast call…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds…