Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

