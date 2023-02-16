Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.