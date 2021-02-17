It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX
