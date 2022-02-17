 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

