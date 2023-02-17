Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.