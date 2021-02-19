 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

