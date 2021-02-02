Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.