Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 8:58 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST.