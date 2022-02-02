Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 8:58 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Part…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. F…
Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Waco: Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast ca…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Period…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 46F. Wind…