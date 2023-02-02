Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Waco, TX
