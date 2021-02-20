Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.