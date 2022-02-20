 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until SUN 12:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert