Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Waco area should see a l…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…