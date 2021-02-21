Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX

 Skip to main content
Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

