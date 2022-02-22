Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.