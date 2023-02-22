The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Waco area should see a l…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of …