Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.