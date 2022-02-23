It will be a cold day in Waco, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX
