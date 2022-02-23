 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX

It will be a cold day in Waco, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

