Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

