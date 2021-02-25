 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

