Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

