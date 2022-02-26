 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

