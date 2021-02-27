 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

