Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.