Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.