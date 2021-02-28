 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

