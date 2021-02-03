It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Waco, TX
