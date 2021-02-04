 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

