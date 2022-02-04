 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

