Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.