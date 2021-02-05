 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

