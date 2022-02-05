 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

