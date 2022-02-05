Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.