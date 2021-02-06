Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.