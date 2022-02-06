Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.