Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX
