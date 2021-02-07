Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.