Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.