Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX

Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.