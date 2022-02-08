Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.