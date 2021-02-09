Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waco today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Waco, TX
