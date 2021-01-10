 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert