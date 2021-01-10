Waco people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX
