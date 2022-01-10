 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

